Spring Valley Man Gave False Name To Officers In Nyack Stop, Police Say

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A Spring Valley man allegedly tried to pull a fast one on police officers in Nyack and found himself arrested and facing drug charges.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Daquan Leary, 31, for a vehicle and traffic violation in Nyack shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

During the traffic stop, police said that Leary intentionally gave a false name to the officers. Further investigation determined that Leary was also in possession of marijuana and he was arrested.

Leary was charged with false personation and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on bail and scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 18 to answer the charges.

