Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

So-Called 'Theft Group' Members Nabbed For Attempted Hudson Valley Burglary

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Piero Morales-Marchant and Paul Montecino-Leiva
Piero Morales-Marchant and Paul Montecino-Leiva Photo Credit: Harrison Police Department

Two people were arrested for an attempted burglary in Westchester County following an investigation into a "theft group."

Piero Morales-Marchant and Paul Montecino-Leiva, both of Chile, were arrested for second-degree attempted burglary on Friday, Jan. 28, according to the Harrison Police Department.

Police said the two men broke a rear window of a Harrison home in an attempt to enter the residence.

The men then drove to Queens, where they were living, authorities said. 

Within an hour, Harrison Police, with assistance from the Nassau County Police Department, arrested the two defendants, police said.

The arrests followed a month-long investigation by the Harrison Police Department Detective Division. Police were also assisted by the Nassau County Police Department Burglary Pattern Squad and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Morales-Marchant and Montecino-Leiva are believed to be part of the "South American Theft Group," which is "a criminal enterprise consisting of highly skilled criminals, particularly from Chile and Columbia."

Authorities said members of the group illegally enter the United States or exploit a visa waiver program and carry out thefts across the country.

Morales-Marchant and Montecino-Leiva were being held at the Westchester County Jail following their arrests.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.