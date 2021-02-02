Snow Shoveling Dispute Leaves Three Dead In Pennsylvania Murder-Suicide

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man shot a neighboring couple dead in the street before taking his own life during a snow shoveling dispute Monday morning, The Citizens' Voice reports.

James Goy, 50, and his wife Lisa Goy, 48, were shoveling snow outside their Bergh Street home in Plains Township when neighbor Jeffrey Spaide came out with a pistol and opened fire around 9:20 a.m., police told the news outlet.

Spaide then went back inside his house and got an AR-15-style rifle to shoot the pair again, police said.

Responding police heard another gunshot, which turned out to be the sound of Spaide taking his own life, authorities said. He was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

“Apparently there’s been an ongoing dispute between neighbors, some of which involved a dispute about snow disposal and removal,” Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said told the Citizen's Voice.

"They’re across the street from each other, and when they would remove snow they would throw it across the street at the other person’s property.”

The Goys' 15-year-old son was home at the time of the shooting, police said. He was being cared for by his grandparents.

Spaide lived alone, and no other individuals were being sought in the shooting, authorities said.

