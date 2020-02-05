Small Plane Hits Runway Light During Training Flight At Hudson Valley Regional Airport

A small plane struck a runway light at Hudson Valley Regional Airport during a training flight.

The incident took place around 8:22 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the airport in Wappingers Falls, said the Capt. John Watterson with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

According to Watterson, a flight instructor and a student pilot were in the small aircraft when the plane struck a short runway light.

No one was injured and the plane was not damaged, Watterson said.

