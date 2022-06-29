Slashing Suspect Apprehended After Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Area

A suspect was arrested after a man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries on a Hudson Valley sidewalk.

Police responded to a report of an individual lying on the ground and bleeding in Middletown near 6 Courtland St. in Middletown at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Officers found a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from life-threatening injuries after he had been slashed with a sharp object in the chest, back, and arm, police said.

EMS and police assisted the man before taking him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, authorities reported.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the victim and a suspect knew each other and had a fight, during which the suspect slashed the victim in a basement apartment on Linden Avenue, police said.

The victim fled the scene and collapsed near the entrance to the municipal parking lot on Courtland Street, where nearby residents saw him and called police, according to the report.

During the investigation, authorities received a report of an individual running through the backyard of a residence on Beacon Street, police said.

Police located the suspect in the backyard of a residence on Linden Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Amaya, formerly Richard Fajardo, of Middletown.

Authorities said Amaya has been arrested 47 times since 2006.

Amaya was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police reported that authorities do not believe there are any other suspects outstanding at this time.

