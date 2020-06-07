Skydiver Attempting 'Swoop Landing' Killed In Hudson Valley Accident, Police Say

A skydiver who attempted a "swoop landing" died from injuries suffering during an accident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened on Sunday, July 5 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in Ulster County.

State police responded to 55 Sand Hill Road in the town of Gardiner for a report of a skydiver with injuries subsequent to a hard landing.

An investigation revealed that David H.Richardson, 41, of Gardiner was attempting a "swoop landing" when he landed at a high rate of speed, state police said.

Richardson was transported to Westchester Medical Center via Lifenet where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

