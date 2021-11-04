Six Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minors In Area

Six employees of local liquor stores, gas stations, and convenience stores were cited for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

The six were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 27, during a sting operation by members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Ron Rollings of the Town’s Building Department, and Investigator Martin Rafferty from the New York State Liquor Authority, to determine if businesses and restaurants were selling alcohol to minors.

The following individuals were arrested after being observed selling alcohol to a juvenile:

Bachan Singh at Family Wine Liquors, 779 Route 211E.

Komalpreet Singh at Valero Gas Station, 28 Carpenter Ave.

Satnam Singh at Citgo Gas Station, 42 Maples Lane

Gurdeep Singh at Citgo Gas Station, 280 Bloomingburg Rd.

Orville McKinson, at Mobil Gas Station, 279 Bloomingburg Rd.

Sanjeev Singh at Citgo Gas Station, 72 Route 17K.

Each was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and issued an appearance ticket.

Additionally, Valero, Citgo, and Mobil Gas Station were cited for Building Code violations.

The department said the ongoing effort is meant to curb the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages to minors in the Town of Wallkill.

