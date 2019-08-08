Contact Us
date 2019-08-08
Six Injured In Two-Alarm Fire At Multi-Family Area Home

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Newburgh Fire Department. Photo Credit: File
438 First St. in Newburgh, where the fire broke out. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An early morning two-alarm fire in a multi-family home in the area left six injured, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a Newburgh home on First Street at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, where there were reports of a fire raging in an area residence, officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting out of the structure, with smoke billowing through the air.

Every resident in the multi-family home made it out of the building, but six reportedly suffered burns, including four who were critically injured. All were initially transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, with four of the victims later transported to Westchester Medical Center. A firefighter also sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Newburgh firefighters were aided by crews from the West Point and Stewart National Guard fire departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

