Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Charged With Rape Threaten Victim With Machete In Region, Police Say
Police & Fire

SiriusXM Notification Leads Police To Stolen SUV In Hudson Valley, 3 Suspects

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Holly Lane in Rye Brook
Holly Lane in Rye Brook Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A report from SiriusXM about a stolen SUV led to the arrests of three suspects in Westchester County.

Police received a report from SiriusXM at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, about a stolen Infiniti QX60 that was stopped in Rye Brook on Holly Lane, the Rye Brook Police Department reported.

Officers found the SUV in the area and determined that it had been stolen from Fairfield County, on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Stamford, according to the report.

The three occupants of the Infiniti, identified as Jovani Bahadur, Jaden Stewart, and Adajjh Stewart, all 21-year-old residents of Queens, were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.