Shots Fired Incident In Hudson Valley Under Investigation

Police are investigating and asking the public for help after shots were fired in a busy area of a local village.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Harrison and Grand streets after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

No injuries are reported, but police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's Detective Division at 914-271-5177.

