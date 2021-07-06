Shootings, Assaults, Lost Child Keep Officers On Run In Poughkeepsie

Instead of watching fireworks on Sunday, July 4, officers with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department were busy running from one call to another including shots fired, officer assaulted, and a lost child.

Shots fired: The day started early around 7:30 a.m. when officers on patrol were flagged down by employees of Family Dollar at 412 Main Street. Employees said that the building had been struck by gunfire and several windows had been damaged. Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene and multiple shell casings and projectiles were recovered. Through the course of an investigation, it was determined that the damage was likely the result of shots fired incident that had occurred earlier that morning around 3 a.m.

The day started early around 7:30 a.m. when officers on patrol were flagged down by employees of Family Dollar at 412 Main Street. Employees said that the building had been struck by gunfire and several windows had been damaged. Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene and multiple shell casings and projectiles were recovered. Through the course of an investigation, it was determined that the damage was likely the result of shots fired incident that had occurred earlier that morning around 3 a.m. Shots fired: Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Mansion Street for a report of damage to property from gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located a bullet hole in a residence. Officers were unable to determine when the damage occurred.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Mansion Street for a report of damage to property from gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located a bullet hole in a residence. Officers were unable to determine when the damage occurred. Resisting arrest: At 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to College Hill Park for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, several of the involved parties became aggressive. At one point, one of the people involved, later identified as Darion Patterson, age 42, removed his genitals from his pants and jumped onto the windshield of one of the involved vehicles causing it to shatter. Patterson then resisted arrest as officers attempted to take him into custody. Once in the patrol car, Patterson repeatedly kicked the doors while en route to headquarters. Once at headquarters, he continued to be uncooperative and would not provide any information, and refused to be fingerprinted. Patterson was placed in the cellblock where he attempted to flood the toilet, forcing officers to turn off the water. He was charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest and was held pending arraignment and processing.

At 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to College Hill Park for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, several of the involved parties became aggressive. At one point, one of the people involved, later identified as Darion Patterson, age 42, removed his genitals from his pants and jumped onto the windshield of one of the involved vehicles causing it to shatter. Patterson then resisted arrest as officers attempted to take him into custody. Once in the patrol car, Patterson repeatedly kicked the doors while en route to headquarters. Once at headquarters, he continued to be uncooperative and would not provide any information, and refused to be fingerprinted. Patterson was placed in the cellblock where he attempted to flood the toilet, forcing officers to turn off the water. He was charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest and was held pending arraignment and processing. Officer Assaulted: At 8 p.m., officers responded to N. White Street for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. As officers interviewed the caller, it was determined that the suspect, identified as Johnathan Booth, age 28, was in violation of an order of protection. Officers attempted to take Booth into custody and he resisted arrest, striking an officer in the face and causing an injury. Booth continued to struggle and was eventually taken into custody following the deployment of a taser. He was transported to headquarters where he was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and criminal contempt. Booth was booked without further incident and held for arraignment. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries.

At 8 p.m., officers responded to N. White Street for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. As officers interviewed the caller, it was determined that the suspect, identified as Johnathan Booth, age 28, was in violation of an order of protection. Officers attempted to take Booth into custody and he resisted arrest, striking an officer in the face and causing an injury. Booth continued to struggle and was eventually taken into custody following the deployment of a taser. He was transported to headquarters where he was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and criminal contempt. Booth was booked without further incident and held for arraignment. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries. Lost Child: Officers were flagged down around 8:30 p.m., in the area of Columbus Drive for an autistic child standing in the roadway and running through traffic. Though the child was non-verbal, officers were able to utilize their crisis intervention training to safely secure the child and provide transport to police headquarters. Detectives responded and at approximately 9:15 p.m., the child’s mother was located and the child was turned over.

Due to call volume, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to several calls for service in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.