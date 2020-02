Emergency responders are at the scene of an early evening shooting in the area.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 in Haverstraw in the vicinity of the TJ McGowan Sons Funeral home on the 100 block of Broadway.

There have been reports of multiple victims.

Police have not yet released information.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.