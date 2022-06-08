Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Shooting Incident Under Investigation In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Pepsi Way in Somers.
Pepsi Way in Somers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a shooting incident in broad daylight in Northern Westchester.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Pepsi Way in the town of Somers.

Several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was subsequently struck by a bullet projectile in the parking lot, New York State Police from the Somers Barracks said.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital and evaluated.

Investigators are seeking any information to identify the individual or individuals who may be involved in this incident. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please call 914-769-2600.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

