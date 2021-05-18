Sheriff's Deputy Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash In Area

A sheriff's deputy was injured during a two-vehicle collision with a truck in the area.

The Putnam County Sheriff's deputy was injured around 12:40 p.m., Monday, May 17 in the area of the Fahnestock State Park, located in Carmel, said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to the department, a deputy assigned to the Patrol Division was traveling west on Route 301 in the area of Canopus Lake in the park when his vehicle and a truck that was traveling east collided resulting in injuries to both drivers.

The deputy's vehicle. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

The member of the Sheriff’s Department had to be extricated from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life by the Kent Fire Department and was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

The driver of the truck who had been ejected from his vehicle was transported by ambulance to the same medical facility.

The truck damage. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

"We would like to thank the New York State Police and members of the Kent Fire Department, EMStar Medics, Kent Ambulance, and members of the Fire Police who responded to the scene," the department said. "These professionals performed flawlessly in this time of crisis."

Currently, the cause of the accident is still under investigation and the names of those involved are not being released so as to protect their privacy.

"We would like to wish both the member of the Sheriff’s Department and the truck a quick recovery from the injuries they sustained," the department added.

