Sex Offender Wanted In Two States Nabbed At Mall In Region, Police Say

A sex offender wanted in two states was nabbed after police responded to a Hudson Valley mall for a man acting "disorderly."

Eldon Ray Groh, age 49, of Missouri, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 15, when officers responded to Mountain Mall in Sullivan County at 321 East Broadway in the village of Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, when officers stopped Groh and ran a background check, they found that he was wanted in Missouri on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

He was also wanted in by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in Florida on a failure to appear warrant, Johnstone said.

Groh was then taken into custody without incident and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.