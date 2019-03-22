Sex Offender Staying At Route 9W Hotel Faces Felony Charge

A Level 3 sex offender is behind bars after police say he failed to report an address change.

Charles G. Muenster of Newburgh was found staying at America's Best Value Inn on Route 9W in Highland for several weeks after failing to notify police of his address change, Town of Lloyd Police said.

Muenster was arrested Thursday, March 21 and charged with sex offender failure to report address change, a Class D felony (prior conviction).

He was arraigned in Town of Lloyd Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday, March 26.

