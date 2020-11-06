Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Sex Offender, Felon Charged With Shooting Woman During Dispute In Area

Kathy Reakes
William “Billy” Babcock
William “Billy” Babcock Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg who was standing outside his residence while he was in a fight with another man. 

Ulster County resident William “Billy” Babcock, of the town of Saugerties, was arrested after he allegedly shot the woman, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, Saugerties Police, New York State Police, and the Ulster County Sheriff's office responded to 2731 Route 9W to a 911 call reporting that a female had been shot in the Glenerie Flats area of Saugerties.

An investigation by police established that Babcock physically assaulted a 22-year-old male at the residence, punching the male several times in the face before the male was able to flee outside, the chief said.

 As the male victim was standing outside the residence, Babcock allegedly discharged a 12-gauge shotgun through his living room window, striking a 48-year-old female that was standing in the driveway of the residence, in the leg, he added.

 A fight broke out between Babcock and other individuals at the scene in which Babcock sustained injuries.

Both the female victim and Babcock were treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and Mobile Life Support, then transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 On Friday, Nov. 6, Saugerties Police detectives with the assistance of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team located the shotgun used in the shooting, which had been tossed into the Esopus Creek behind the residence, Sinagra said.

Babcock a registered sex offender and predicate felon was charged with:

  • Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Felony Reckless Endangerment 
  • Felony Assault

He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Glasco Fire Department also assisted police at the scene of the shooting.

