Police & Fire

Sex Offender Arrested At Private Nursery School Playground

Kathy Reakes
Mark Edward Nelson
Mark Edward Nelson Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

A Level 3 sex offender who sexually assaulted two young girls ages 10 and 11 has been arrested for trespassing at a nursery school playground in the area.

Mark Edward Nelson, 61 of Newburgh was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 27, by New Windsor Police after investigating a report of a man trespassing in a fenced-in playground of an area nursery school, said Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

According to Farbent, two employees and two children were exiting the nursery school out of the side door adjacent to the playground when Nelson approached them in the darkened area and attempted to make contact with them while on the playground school property.

The women and children went to their vehicle and left the area and police were notified.

Officers investigating the incident were able to determine that Nelson, was the person who allegedly entered the playground, Farbent said.

Nelson was located and arrested for criminal trespass. He was released without bail due to bail reform laws, Farbent said.

Nelson was convicted in 1996 of sexually assaulting the two in Middletown.

