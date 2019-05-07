Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Missing Nearly A Week Left Wallet, Cell Phone At Home In Area
Police & Fire

Sex Offender Arrested After Failing To Report Move In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mikell A. Phillips
Mikell A. Phillips Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

An Orange County man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender after moving from his residence in 2018.

Mikell A. Phillips, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, following an investigation into the verification of an address that Phillips reported to be residing at, in the Town of Greenville, in November of 2018, said Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Arteta.

In February of this year, investigators conducted a spot check of the residence, and observed boarded up windows and doors, and saw no appearance the residence was occupied, Arteta said.

Further investigation revealed that the property had been foreclosed on in July of 2018, and the occupants were evicted from the residence in December of 2018, he added.

Investigators learned that Phillips was living at a residence located in Ellenville in Ulster County, not at the Town of Greenville address given, Arteta said.

Having failed to update his new address within the ten-day window, as mandated by state law, Phillips was placed under arrested and charged.

Phillips was arraigned before the Honorable Gregory Wieboldt in the Town of Greenville Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He later appeared in the Town of Greenville Court to answer to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.