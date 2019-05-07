Sex Offender Arrested After Failing To Report Move In Area

An Orange County man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender after moving from his residence in 2018.

Mikell A. Phillips, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, following an investigation into the verification of an address that Phillips reported to be residing at, in the Town of Greenville, in November of 2018, said Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Arteta.

In February of this year, investigators conducted a spot check of the residence, and observed boarded up windows and doors, and saw no appearance the residence was occupied, Arteta said.

Further investigation revealed that the property had been foreclosed on in July of 2018, and the occupants were evicted from the residence in December of 2018, he added.

Investigators learned that Phillips was living at a residence located in Ellenville in Ulster County, not at the Town of Greenville address given, Arteta said.

Having failed to update his new address within the ten-day window, as mandated by state law, Phillips was placed under arrested and charged.

Phillips was arraigned before the Honorable Gregory Wieboldt in the Town of Greenville Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He later appeared in the Town of Greenville Court to answer to the charges.

