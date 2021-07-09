Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Several Rescued From Submerged Vehicles In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Westchester County Police officers rescued several people from submerged vehicles following a day of significant rainfall. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police Department
Police officers rescued several people from submerged vehicles following a day of significant rainfall that fell just prior to Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival.

On Thursday, July 8, the Westchester County Police Department reported that officers rescued people from inside or on top of their vehicles on Bronx River Parkway near Palmer Road in Yonkers.

The Westchester officers were assisted by the Yonkers Police and Fire departments. 

Flash flooding impacted a number of highways and roads in the New York City area and nearby regions during rush hour, and flooding was also reported in subways. 

