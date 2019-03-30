Several Injured In Chopper Crash During Ride For Friend's Birthday

This story has been updated.

The pilot of a 1989 Bell 222A helicopter that crashed in the area said the chopper experienced an engine failure causing the crash and for the helicopter to overturn.

The crash took place around 12:38 p.m., Saturday, March 30, near 77 Youngblood Road in Bullville, just west of I-87 in the Town of Crawford in Orange County.

The six onboard, five passengers, who were celebrating a birthday, and the pilot, suffered minor injuries, Crawford Police said.

According to the pilot shortly after takeoff he experienced an engine failure and attempted to land. The engine loss caused a hard landing and the helicopter overturned.

There was a fuel leak from the helicopter that was contained by hazmat crews, police added.

All occupants of the helicopter refused medical attention, one passenger did suffer a minor laceration received while exiting the aircraft.

The Town of Crawford Police Department was assisted at the scene by New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Bullville Fire Department, Pine Bush Ambulance and Mobile Life Support Services.

The Investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.