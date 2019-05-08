Seven Charged In Ramapo Stop DWI Checkpoint

Seven motorists have been charged following a Stop DWI checkpoint enforcement, police say.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department say they allocated additional officers for DWI enforcement between Friday, May 3 and Sunday, May 5.

During the enforcement, officers conducted various Stop DWI road checks and patrols.

This increased enforcement effort resulted in the following arrests:

A 35-year-old male from Spring Valley was arrested and charged with DWI (felony), circumventing an interlock device (misdemeanor) and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (felony)

A 41-year-old male from Spring Valley was arrested and charged with DWI (misdemeanor)

A 23-year-old female from Garnerville was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of marijuana (violation)

A 41-year-old male from Pomona was arrested and charged with DWI (felony), aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

A 46-year-old female from Nanuet was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor)

An 18-year-old female from Highland Falls was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

A 21-year-old male from Nanuet was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor)

Police did not release the names of those charged.

