Seen Them? Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Upstate NY Brother, Sister

Kathy Reakes
Have you seen them? Hope, Samuel, and Angela Cobb
Have you seen them? Hope, Samuel, and Angela Cobb Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing upstate brother and sister who haven't been seen in more than two months.

The children, 10-year-old Hope G. Cobb and her 11-year-old brother, Samuel D. Cobb of Fulton, located about 30 miles north of Syracuse in Oswego County, went missing on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

They are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Angela Cobb, who lost custody in November 2022 during a divorce, which officials believe led the mother to flee with the children, said Trooper Jack Keller.

The brother and sister were last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in the town of Granby, Keller said.

It is not believed that the children are in danger. Angela is possibly identifying as a sovereign citizen, and it is believed she had help leaving the Fulton area, he added.

They may be traveling to Mt. Morris, New York, located in Livingston County; Delray, Florida, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, or Parker, Colorado, Keller said.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hope and Samuel Cobb, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

