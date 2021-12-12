Seen Them? Alert Issued For Pair Of Missing NY 15-Year-Olds

A pair of teenagers have gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating them.

The two are Long Island residents: Vincent Abolafia, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, both of Manorville in Suffolk County. Both are age 15 and appear to have traveled elsewhere, according to authorities.

They were last seen at the Ronkonkoma train station on Thursday, Dec. 9 with the intention of boarding the 3:11 p.m. train to Manhattan, Suffolk County Police said.

The teens were each reported missing that same evening. The two may have been seen together in Times Square.

Abolafia, 15, is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Catalano is 5-feet tall and 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Lil Peep” and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911 or Seventh Squad Detectives at 631-852-8752.

