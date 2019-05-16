Seen Him? Teen Wanted For Possession Of Stolen Property, Larceny In Rockland

Seen him?

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department have issued an alert for 18-year-old Charles Ramirez-Hernandez, who is wanted on charges that include criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny dating back to an incident earlier this year.

Ramirez-Hernandez was arrested and later failed to appear in court to respond to the charges.

Anyone who recognizes the teenage suspect, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives with the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip through the “RocklandCo DA” tip 411 app.

