SEEN HIM? Police Search For Man Wanted For Newark Aggravated Assault

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say assaulted someone in Newark.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Otis Johnson, 29, who police say assaulted a man during an argument near the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on Jan. 1 around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital and released, police say.

Johnson, pictured above, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds, police say. He has a dark brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

