Seen Him? Police In Hudson Valley Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, reported on Monday, July 18.

Police said the warrant was issued on Wednesday, June 29.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.