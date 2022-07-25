Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Potentially Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Police In Hudson Valley Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Cafaldo
Jeffrey Cafaldo Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, reported on Monday, July 18.

Police said the warrant was issued on Wednesday, June 29.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.