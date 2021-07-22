Seen Him? Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for more than four months after leaving a Hudson Valley health center.

Authorities in Ulster County said 57-year-old John Spreitzer of Kingston was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus, on Wednesday, March 17.

Kingston Police describe Spreitzer as being 6-foot-10, 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on his neck and wears dentures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.