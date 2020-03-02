Contact Us
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Man Wanted On Assault Charge In Rockland

Zak Failla
Jose Palma is wanted in Ramapo.
Jose Palma is wanted in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Rockland County as they attempt to locate a wanted suspect implicated in an alleged assault in Ramapo.

The Ramapo Police Department released a photo of Jose G. Palma, 26, who was arrested and charged with third-degree assault dating back to a previous incident in Rockland. Palma later failed to appear in court to respond to the assault charge, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Palma’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip on the “RocklandCo DA” Tip411 application.

