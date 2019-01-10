Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Making $1K In Purchases From Neighbor's Credit Card

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Michael Gizzi.
Michael Gizzi. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Orange County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man with an active warrant out for his arrest for grand larceny.

According to police, 42-year-old Michael Gizzi was arrested last year following an investigation that determined he used his neighbor’s credit cards without authorization. Gizzi stated that he accidentally received his neighbor’s mail and realized there were credit cards, and he proceeded to use them.

In total, Gizzi allegedly made more than $1,000 in unauthorized charges, and later failed to appear in court to respond tot eh charges, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest.

Investigators noted that Gizzi is also wanted by the Piermont Village Police Department for an undisclosed crime.

Police described Gizzi as 5-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Anyone who recognizes Gizzi or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.NY.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.