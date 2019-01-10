Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Making $1K In Purchases From Neighbor's Credit Card

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Orange County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man with an active warrant out for his arrest for grand larceny.

According to police, 42-year-old Michael Gizzi was arrested last year following an investigation that determined he used his neighbor’s credit cards without authorization. Gizzi stated that he accidentally received his neighbor’s mail and realized there were credit cards, and he proceeded to use them.

In total, Gizzi allegedly made more than $1,000 in unauthorized charges, and later failed to appear in court to respond tot eh charges, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest.

Investigators noted that Gizzi is also wanted by the Piermont Village Police Department for an undisclosed crime.

Police described Gizzi as 5-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Anyone who recognizes Gizzi or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.NY.gov.

