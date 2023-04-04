Seen Him? 35-Year-Old Last Seen Getting Flat Tire Near Woods Goes Missing In Region

A massive search by law enforcement agencies and volunteers is entering its sixth day for a missing man from the region.

Drones, helicopters, K-9 units, ATVs, and hundreds of searchers have been scouring a heavily wooded area in Sullivan County for 35-year-old Harold Hoyt who went missing in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 30, when his truck had a flat tire, got stuck, and then ran out of gas along Galligan Road in the town of Forestburgh.

Hoyt's sister, Jennifer Nicholas, said the story of how her brother, who lives in the Sullivan County hamlet of Glen Spey with his girlfriend, went missing is very "strange" and is hoping beyond hope that her loved one is found safe.

"Please, anyone with information, please call reach out to me directly or to the police," she said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is leading the search and has spent hundreds of hours searching for Hoyt who was reported missing by his family after a "friend" who was with him called Hoyt's father on Saturday, April 1, and asked if anyone had seen him.

According to Nicholas, the friend told the family and police that the two were together when they got stuck with the flat tire and then ventured into the woods to find a way out.

"He didn't say why he waited more than a whole day before notifying anyone that my brother was missing and what happened," Nicholas said. "It's very strange and confusing."

The sheriff's office has reportedly questioned the friend several times, but still, the father of two small children remains missing.

"I'm not doing too good right now," Nicholas told Daily Voice. "I'm begging anyone who might see him to help him if he is disoriented or hurt and to call 911."

The Sheriff's Office is set to have a press conference on Tuesday, April 4 regarding the situation and the search.

Hoyt is described as being 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing camo pants and a black hoody with a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 845-794-7100 or 911.

