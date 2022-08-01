Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For 16-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Who's Been Missing Since April

Nicole Valinote
Aaliyah Jennings
Aaliyah Jennings Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Police issued an alert about a 16-year-old Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since April.

In Dutchess County, The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, said in an announcement on Friday, July 29, that Aaliyah Jennings went missing on Monday, April 4.

Aaliyah is described as being 5-foot-3 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt, authorities reported.

Police said Aaliyah has a tattoo on her left forearm of the letters "LJ."

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Barnhart at 845-485-3688.

