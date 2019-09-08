Contact Us
Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Zak Failla
Vateria Barcelo
Vateria Barcelo Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators as they attempt to locate a woman who attempted to smuggle drugs into the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill earlier this year.

Investigators in Wappinger issued an alert for Vataria Barcelo, 22, who is wanted by State Police and the Town of Fishkill Court following her arrest in May for attempting to smuggle synthetic cannabis into the prison.

Police said that a warrant was issued for Barcelo’s arrest after she failed to appear at court proceedings. She was last known to reside in the Albany area.

Barcelo has been described as a 5-foot-1 African American weighing approximately 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

