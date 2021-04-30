Seen Her? 27-Year-Old NY Woman Has Been Missing For Months

Have you seen her?

An alert has been issued by The AWARE Foundation and the family of a missing 27-year-old Long Island woman who hasn’t been seen in months.

On Oct. 10, 2020, Lynette Hernandez’s mother received a message from her boyfriend stating that he had not seen her since Oct. 4 in Brooklyn, officials said. Before that, she was last seen by her family on Sept. 19, 2020, when she stopped by her mother’s home.

Police noted that Hernandez has a tattoo of an infinity symbol with “twenty-four” written across it on her upper back and an anchor with a heart (pictured above). It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Hernandez also has piercings on her ears, nose, and tongue.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hernandez has been asked to cause the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 282-4393 and referencing case number C220CR378719.

