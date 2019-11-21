Security Increased Near Synagogue After Rockland Stabbing

As Monsey residents are still in shock over the brutal stabbing attack of one of their neighbors, officials and organizations are out in force to offer a sense of security to the neighborhood.

The attack occurred around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, as a man, described as a teacher, and father of four was walking to shul on Howard Drive in Monsey when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times, said the Ramapo Police.

Since the attack, police have been reviewing video surveillance in the area in hopes of at least getting a line on a suspect or suspects.

The man attacked remains in critical condition following surgery.

"We are conducting an exhaustive and laborious investigation into the attack," said Ramapo Police Det. Lt. Michael Colbath.

Colbath said the department also have patrols in the area as part of their normal patrol sector.

Chaverim of Rockland, a local organization that works to help maintain a "safe, happy, stress-free environment for all," said they have a patrol car in the area as well as their large command center bus which officers a place for those worried, or with information to take advantage of.

They are also attempting to spread the word asking for anyone with video surveillance of the area or information that might lead to the attacker to contact their hotline -- 1-845-371-6334 -- or visit their command center in the area.

In addition, the Anti-Defamation League said the organization is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the assailant or assailants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 845-357-2400.

