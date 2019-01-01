Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Woman Injures Three Troopers In Chase That Ends In Rockland
Police & Fire

Security Heightened After Online Shooting Threat Made Against Area HS

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Heightened security measures at schools located in town have been implemented after an online threat was made against Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New Castle Police said.

The New Castle Police Department was contacted at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2  by Amazon security about an expired threat made against Horace Greeley High School. The threat was that there would be a school shooting on Dec. 26, 2018,

"Our investigation has determined that the threat was made through an online gaming website," New Castle Police said in a statement, adding the department "does not feel this was a credible threat or do we believe this to be an ongoing threat. The investigation into this matter is continuing."

The heightened security measures are being taken as a precaution, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the New Castle Police Department at (914) 238-4422, submit an anonymous tip online at www.ncpd.info/tip or text the word NEWCPD followed by the tip information to TIP411.

