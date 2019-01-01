Security Heightened After Online Shooting Threat Made Against Area HS

Heightened security measures at schools located in town have been implemented after an online threat was made against Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New Castle Police said.

The New Castle Police Department was contacted at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 by Amazon security about an expired threat made against Horace Greeley High School. The threat was that there would be a school shooting on Dec. 26, 2018,

"Our investigation has determined that the threat was made through an online gaming website," New Castle Police said in a statement, adding the department "does not feel this was a credible threat or do we believe this to be an ongoing threat. The investigation into this matter is continuing."

The heightened security measures are being taken as a precaution, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the New Castle Police Department at (914) 238-4422, submit an anonymous tip online at www.ncpd.info/tip or text the word NEWCPD followed by the tip information to TIP411.

