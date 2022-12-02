Search Intensifies For Suspect In Murder Of 11-Month-Old Daughter In Connecticut

Federal, state, and local law enforcement have stepped up their search and increased the reward for a Connecticut man wanted for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter.

Police say Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, killed Camilla Francisquini on Friday, Nov. 18 in Naugatuck.

The search now includes massive electronic billboards along highways and an increased reward of $25,000 by the FBI.

“Christopher, if you are listening, the search will not stop until we find you and we bring you in,” FBI Special Agent Michael Butsch said during a press conference. “However, you have the power to change this. You have the power to contact us and to speak with us and to turn yourself in. You can help us understand why this happened. It is your choice to make.”

The billboards feature a picture of Francisquini and run along I-84, I-95, and I-91, as well as the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hampden County near Chicopee.

FBI officials believe Francisquini may become increasingly desperate to escape and contact family, friends, or acquaintances in Meriden, New Haven, and Naugatuck areas.

Francisquini, who has a long violent criminal history, was out on controlled parole at the time of the crime, police said.

Naugatuck Police said he was last seen in New Haven on Quinnipiac Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 19.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Saturday, Nov. 20, charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child, the FBI said.

Special Agent Butsch says Francisquini, is considered armed and dangerous, and mentally unstable, has "very" distinctive tattoos that are easy to spot including an angry clown on his left hand and the word “Milla” on his right hand, and “CME” with flames on the right side of his neck.

Police believe the toddler, who has been described as happy and bright, was killed earlier in the morning on Nov. 18. After the killing he was allegedly involved in a dispute with Camilla’s mother in Waterbury that morning, and police believe Camilla was killed beforehand.

After the dispute, Francisquini removed a court-ordered GPS device and smashed his cellphone, Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said.

The vehicle he was driving, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was located on I-91 in New Haven near Exit 8 on Nov. 18. The car was unoccupied, and Francisquini reportedly fled into the wooded area near prompting a long and extensive search of the area by the FBI and local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who comes in contact with or spots Francisquini should call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI immediately. He should not be approached, the FBI said.

