School Resource Officer Injured Taking Knife Away From Student

A community resource officer at the Newburgh Free Academy was injured while disarming a student with a knife on the campus.

The incident took place around 10 a.m., Monday, April 8, at the school located at 301 Robinson Ave, Newburgh, when City of Newburgh Police Officer Humberto Perez was assisting school administrators with a parent who was upset, said City of Newburgh Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

During the encounter, Perez noticed the woman's son, a student at the school had what appeared to be a knife concealed in his pants.

When confronted about the knife, he became evasive and a short struggle ensued, Rutigliano said.

Perez retrieved a serrated kitchen knife from the student’s pants and during the struggle and during the struggle suffered several deep lacerations to his right hand, he added.

The officer was taken by police car to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are still investigating how the student was able to enter The NFA Main Campus, which utilizes metal detectors; with the knife.

