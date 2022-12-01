Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
School Bus With Children On Board Crashes Into House In Rockland
School Bus With Children On Board Crashes Into House In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
At least seven children and a school bus driver were injured when the bus crashed into a pole and two parked cars. Photo Credit: Rockland buff Facebook

This story has been updated.

Seven children and a school bus driver were reportedly injured when a school bus crashed into a utility pole, two parked cars, and then a house in the Hudson Valley, according to multiple sources.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1 on South Gate Drive in New Hempstead, reported ABC7.

The bus, operated by the Ribnitzer schools had about 22 people onboard at the time of the crash, said YeshivaWorld.

According to ABC7, the bus driver was attempting to negotiate a curve when it hit two parked cars and went down a hill.

The bus then struck the corner of a house, and one of the cars flipped due to the impact, the news channel reported.

Seven children and the driver were taken to area hospitals, with the two most seriously injured transported to Westchester Medical Center, ABC7 said.

Eyewitness News said the injuries range from a broken leg to head trauma.

A massive police presence is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

To read the entire ABC7 story, click here. 

