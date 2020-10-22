Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Route 9W Reopens Following 11-Vehicle Pileup
Police & Fire

School Bus Crash Victims Upgraded From Critical Condition

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three people injured in a crash between a school bus and a truck have been upgraded to stable condition.
Three people injured in a crash between a school bus and a truck have been upgraded to stable condition. Photo Credit: File

Three people, including a young girl, have been upgraded from critical to stable condition in the hospital following a crash between a school bus and a truck. 

The crash took place in Orange County around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor. 

New Windsor Police responded and found that a commercial tree service truck that was heading westbound on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck the Washingtonville School District School Bus.

The three injured people were extracted from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, New Windsor Police said the driver of the Flannagan's Tree Service truck, Ian Jennings, 25, was in stable condition at Garnett Health.

The driver of the Washingtonville school bus, Andrew Sanchez, 74, was also listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit at St Luke's Hospital.

The child, 6, suffered a deep laceration to the leg and two broken bones. She is in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.