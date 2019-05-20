School Bus Crash Injures One, Closes Part Of Route 306

Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Route 306 in Monsey involving a car and an unoccupied school bus.

Police said the crash took place around 9 a.m., Monday, May 20, on Route 306 just north of Viola Road, said the Ramapo Police.

Police said it appears that the driver of a sedan crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into the bus.

One person was injured during a crash between a car and a school bus.

The driver of the sedan sustained what appear to be minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Route 306 is currently closed between Viola Road and the crash scene. The interruption is not expected to be for long.

