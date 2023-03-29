School Bus Crash: 3 Kids Hospitalized In Hudson Valley

Three students were hospitalized following a crash of their school bus with another vehicle.

The crash took place in Ulster County around 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 on Route 32 in the town of Rosendale at the intersection of Madeline Lane.

According to the Rosendale Police, the bus was transporting eight students and a driver at the time of the crash and the other vehicle had just the driver.

Three students from the school bus were transported to Health Alliance Kingston for evaluations and the driver of the other vehicle was transported for lacerations, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The condition of the students was not released.

The Rosendale Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff's Office

