Route 9W Reopens After Crash Kills One, Injures Several

This story has been updated.

A stretch of Route 9W in the Middlehope area of the town of Newburgh has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 on Route 9W, north of Lattintown Road, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

According to Nenni, one person was killed and several were injured in the crash.

The road, from Lattintown Road to Old Post Road, was closed for hours while the investigation continued. It reopened after 7 p.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.