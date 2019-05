A stretch of Route 59 (Lafayette Avenue) in the area of the Salvation Army in Suffern is closed in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to Nyack Hospital after the incident, which occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

The extent of the injuries has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

