Route 17 Crash: Rockland Driver Was Drunk, Had THC Products For Sale, Bergen Prosecutor Says

A 22-year-old Rockland County man was intoxicated when his speeding sports car slammed into a tractor-trailer in a horrific overnight crash on Route 17 in Paramus over the weekend, authorities said.

Davil LaFontant, of Nanuet, was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, and drug possession in the crash, which injured him and a 20-year-old female passenger, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday, April 21.

LaFontant, who’s unemployed, plowed a 2019 Dodge Charger into the side of an Amazon Prime rig that was parked on the right shoulder of northbound Route 17 in front of the Suburban Diner shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Musella said.

Members of the Paramus Rescue Squad and Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue worked intently to free him and his front-seat passenger after the car got wedged beneath the trailer.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The female passenger “suffered serious bodily injury and remains hospitalized in stable condition,” Musella said.

LaFontant eventually was released with minor injuries, the prosecutor said.

Two rear passengers -- a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man – escaped without injury, he said.

Northbound Route 17 in Paramus. Joseph Nicastro

Northbound Route 17 remained closed at Century Road for more than six hours as the wreckage was cleared and investigators from the borough and Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit did their work.

LaFontant is scheduled for a Friday, May 7 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack to answer charges of aggravated assault, assault by auto, possession with the intent to distribute THC edibles and vape cartridges, and marijuana.

The onetime track and field athlete at Spring Valley High School (Class of 2016) also received summonses for DWI, reckless driving, and speeding.

