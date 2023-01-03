Rocks Scatter Over Road After Tractor-Trailer Tips Over In Hudson Valley: Police

A busy main road in Northern Westchester is closed to traffic after a tractor-trailer tipped over and spilled a load of rocks, police said.

The accident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 11:30 a.m., when the tractor-trailer and a minivan traveling northbound on Route 9A in Hawthorne just north of Belmont Road collided, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn, block the entire roadway, and spill a load of small stones, according to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Olivia.

The drivers of both the tractor-trailer and minivan suffered minor injuries.

The portion of Route 9A between Route 141 and Dana Road is now completely closed to traffic as the area is cleaned up. The road will likely be closed for several more hours as the rocks are cleared and the truck is towed away, Olivia said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

