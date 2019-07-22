Rockland Woman Stabs Boyfriend, 12-Year-Old During Fight, Police Say

A Spring Valley woman was charged with stabbing two people, including a 12-year-old girl during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Spring Valley police discovered the stabbing attack around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, July 21, after receiving two separate calls, one of Good Samaritan Hospital, and the other from Nyack Hospital about stabbing victims, Spring Valley, Officer Matt Galli said.

Through the investigation handled by responding officers, as well as the Detective Bureau, it was learned that Maria Norales-Bernardez, was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend on Ridge Lane, and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

During the fight, a 12-year-old girl that lives at the residence was also stabbed by Norales-Bernandez, Galli said.

Norales-Bernardez was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

She is being held at the Rockland County Jail.

