Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Rockland Woman Charged With DWAI After Head-On Crash With Child In Car

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The car operated by the woman with a child on board accused of DWAI after the head-on crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A woman accused of driving while impaired by drugs and her child were rushed to Westchester Medical Center after a head-on crash with a van. in Rockland County

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at about 10 a.m. in Ramapo on Route 45 and Windsor Circle, police said.

The van's occupants were transported to Nyack Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The woman, 55, from Spring Valley, was arrested for DWAI/Drugs (felony due to the child being in the vehicle), and endangering the welfare of a child, said Ramapo Police, who have not released the woman's name.

The mother is due back in the Town of Ramapo Court in September and was released without bail.

Route 45 was closed for approximately an hour while officers conducted their investigation.

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted on scene by Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps Rockland Paramedic Services Rockland Mobile Care Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.