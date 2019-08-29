Rockland Woman Charged With DWAI After Head-On Crash With Child In Car

A woman accused of driving while impaired by drugs and her child were rushed to Westchester Medical Center after a head-on crash with a van. in Rockland County

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at about 10 a.m. in Ramapo on Route 45 and Windsor Circle, police said.

The van's occupants were transported to Nyack Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The woman, 55, from Spring Valley, was arrested for DWAI/Drugs (felony due to the child being in the vehicle), and endangering the welfare of a child, said Ramapo Police, who have not released the woman's name.

The mother is due back in the Town of Ramapo Court in September and was released without bail.

Route 45 was closed for approximately an hour while officers conducted their investigation.

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted on scene by Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps Rockland Paramedic Services Rockland Mobile Care Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1.

