Rockland Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley woman was arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire. Photo Credit: Pixabay/automatic6517

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family.

The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:

  • Hillcrest
  • Monsey
  • Sloatsburg
  • Spring Valley
  • Mahwah 

No one was injured during the fire, which is believed to have been started intentionally, said Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins of the Rampo Police.

Following an investigation by Ramapo detectives and the Rockland County Sheriff's Arson Investigation Unit, a 51-year-old Airmont woman was arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief, Higgins said. 

The woman was not identified by the Ramapo Police Department. 

The woman was arraigned in the Airmont Court and was released without bail. She is due back in Airmont Court at a later date.

