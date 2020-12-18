Rockland Teen Nabbed For Illegally Driving Dirt Bike After Fleeing From Police

A Rockland County teen was issued nine traffic tickets after he was nabbed driving an unregistered dirt bike.

The 16-year-old Airmont teen was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16, after a Ramapo Police officer spotted the dirt bike being driven on Route 202, said the Ramapo Police.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and when the officer attempted to stop the bike, the teen dismounted and fled into the woods, police said.

Following a brief foot chase, the officer arrested him.

The teen was charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was also issued nine traffic tickets.

He was released without bail.

The department is attempting to confirm ownership of the dirt bike.

"We will continue to address the concerns of our residents regarding illegal ATV’s & dirt bikes being operated on public roadways," the department said.

